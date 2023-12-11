Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 120,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $11,156,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 498.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,290,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,079,631,000 after buying an additional 10,238,110 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 96,256.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,986 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Blackstone by 98,060.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,908,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $456,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,375,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,546,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,848 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Blackstone stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $112.50. 933,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,811,521. The company has a market capitalization of $79.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $117.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.22.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Reginald J. Brown bought 1,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $111.24 per share, for a total transaction of $204,904.08. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,430.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Reginald J. Brown bought 1,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $111.24 per share, with a total value of $204,904.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,430.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 985,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.