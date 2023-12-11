Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Ironvine Capital Partners LLC

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,497,927,000 after purchasing an additional 199,871,215 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,238,000 after buying an additional 28,582,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493,148 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $422.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,024,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,979,457. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $344.34 and a 12-month high of $423.37. The company has a market capitalization of $338.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $402.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $404.42.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

