Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Sells 750 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.5% of Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 99,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,694,000 after buying an additional 29,807 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $422.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,024,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,979,457. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $402.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $404.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $344.34 and a 1-year high of $423.37.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.