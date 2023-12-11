Verasity Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $37.23 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. One Verasity token can currently be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. Verasity has a market capitalization of $72.40 million and approximately $37.23 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Verasity alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004514 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000056 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,249,906,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,249,906,818 tokens. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.