Compound (COMP) Trading Down 2.4% This Week

Compound (COMP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. One Compound token can currently be bought for approximately $49.37 or 0.00120636 BTC on exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $397.22 million and approximately $66.66 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Compound has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00036347 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00023957 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008940 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000145 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002430 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 39% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,045,671 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,045,660.1647764 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 51.22293977 USD and is down -8.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 432 active market(s) with $61,625,688.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

