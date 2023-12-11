Tellor (TRB) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $262.10 Million

Tellor (TRB) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. One Tellor token can now be bought for about $104.20 or 0.00254614 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tellor has traded 29.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tellor has a total market cap of $262.10 million and $138.43 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tellor’s launch date was August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,560,974 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,515,357 tokens. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tellor’s official message board is tellor.io/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized oracle system where miners compete to add data points to an on-chain data bank. The system uses a native token called “Tributes” (TRB) to incentivize miners to submit data through base rewards and tips assigned to each query. Miners are required to provide proof of work (PoW) solutions to validate data updates, and a deposit of TRB acts as a bond or stake requirement for miners to participate in the PoW. TRB is also used for governing valid data through disputes and for system upgrades proposed and voted on by token holders. The total supply of TRB is determined by usage and mining rates, with 50% of tips going to miners and 50% being burned each block.”

