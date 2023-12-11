Achain Market Cap Tops $1.33 Million (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 11th. One Achain coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Achain has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. Achain has a market cap of $1.33 million and $213,090.66 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002285 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Achain Profile

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

