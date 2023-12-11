Citigroup Boosts Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target to $56.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $52.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.38% from the stock’s previous close.

CARR has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.56.

Shares of NYSE CARR traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.79. 2,512,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,992,305. The company has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $40.28 and a 1 year high of $60.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

