Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $394.62

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $394.62 and last traded at $394.49, with a volume of 14817574 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $392.17.
Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.7 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $372.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.09.
Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco QQQ
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Upstart’s worrying short interest could set off a quick rally
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Macy’s buy-out signals deep value in the retail sector
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Central Garden & Pet
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.