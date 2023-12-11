Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $394.62

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $394.62 and last traded at $394.49, with a volume of 14817574 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $392.17.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $372.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.09.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco QQQ

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 6.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,757,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 36.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,897,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.3% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 9.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,198,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $812,000,000 after purchasing an additional 195,130 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.