Bwcp LP Purchases 9,653 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bwcp LP lifted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,211 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for about 4.2% of Bwcp LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bwcp LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $11,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Salesforce by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Salesforce by 42.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $2,949,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,086,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,543,682.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total transaction of $193,317.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,544 shares in the company, valued at $7,499,559.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $2,949,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,086,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,543,682.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 852,297 shares of company stock worth $190,251,010. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $250.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.78 billion, a PE ratio of 95.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $263.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.31.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

