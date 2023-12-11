Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $3.30 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 173.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 13,305 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 93,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,772,000 after buying an additional 41,657 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its position in Chevron by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 35,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 15,730 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in Chevron by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 105,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,637,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $433,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.89.

Chevron Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $144.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $140.72 and a 12-month high of $187.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.91.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.