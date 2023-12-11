Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,003 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,007,286 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,607,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910,739 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,039,883 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,509,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,171,700 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 95,391.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 136,655,301 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,082,211,000 after acquiring an additional 136,512,194 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,500,155 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,448,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174,284 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,371,505 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,055,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349,112 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Barclays raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.68. 6,392,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,888,637. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.63%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

