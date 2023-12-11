Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC Has $502,000 Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 6.9% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 96,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 447,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,923,000 after buying an additional 125,616 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3,027.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 181,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,924,000 after buying an additional 175,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 284,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,129,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,316 shares of company stock worth $19,716,506 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $58.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.28 and its 200 day moving average is $58.81. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.90%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

