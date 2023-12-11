The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Position Raised by Biglari Sardar

Biglari Sardar lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,071 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises 14.0% of Biglari Sardar’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Biglari Sardar’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 6.9% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 96,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 39.1% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 447,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,923,000 after purchasing an additional 125,616 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 3,027.6% during the second quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 181,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,924,000 after purchasing an additional 175,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,707,497.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,707,497.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 349,316 shares of company stock valued at $19,716,506. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $58.72 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $253.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.90%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

