Investment Management Corp of Ontario Sells 4,870 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,021 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,870 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Adobe by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $11.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $621.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 913,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $282.98 billion, a PE ratio of 54.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $570.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $528.04. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.60 and a fifty-two week high of $628.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $608.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

