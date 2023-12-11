Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 97 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,175,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,512 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,564,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,140,977,000 after acquiring an additional 92,075 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Netflix by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,699,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,356,142,000 after acquiring an additional 504,416 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Netflix by 305,647.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,681,409,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,431,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,035,234,000 after buying an additional 274,584 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total value of $6,694,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,094 shares of company stock worth $49,249,606 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.15.

Netflix Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $11.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $465.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,143,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,520,697. The stock has a market cap of $203.73 billion, a PE ratio of 45.29, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.41 and a 12 month high of $485.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $424.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $422.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

