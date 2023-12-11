DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Down 5.7%

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.30 and last traded at $4.31. Approximately 1,938,938 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 9,705,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DISH shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of DISH Network in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on DISH Network from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DISH Network has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.91.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 3,175.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its holdings in DISH Network by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

