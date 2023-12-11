Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Shares Down 6.1%

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $82.55 and last traded at $83.25. 1,427,390 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 1,864,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.63.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Key Bridge Compliance LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 64.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

