Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Trading Down 6.4%

Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.38 and last traded at $6.39. 121,169 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,045,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLRN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Acelyrin in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Acelyrin from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Acelyrin from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Acelyrin in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.55.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.40). On average, research analysts anticipate that Acelyrin, Inc. will post -7.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLRN. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Acelyrin in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Acelyrin in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Acelyrin in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

