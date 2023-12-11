Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) rose 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.73. Approximately 118,875 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 949,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Arhaus from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Arhaus in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.78.

Arhaus Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 2.34.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Arhaus had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 54.19%. The company had revenue of $326.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Fs Capital Partners Vi, Llc sold 4,446,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $37,307,469.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,277,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,008,585.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arhaus

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Arhaus during the third quarter valued at $17,671,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arhaus during the third quarter valued at $6,016,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Arhaus during the fourth quarter valued at $5,976,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in Arhaus by 120.3% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,035,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after acquiring an additional 565,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Arhaus by 985.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 622,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 565,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

About Arhaus

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

