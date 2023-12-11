Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Trading Up 4.2%

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) was up 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $207.51 and last traded at $207.20. Approximately 829,716 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 2,502,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZS shares. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.33.

Get Zscaler alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ZS

Zscaler Trading Up 3.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.38 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.29, for a total value of $1,402,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,652,936.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total transaction of $10,829,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,511,041 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,523,972.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.29, for a total transaction of $1,402,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,652,936.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,438 shares of company stock worth $26,629,804 in the last ninety days. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 1.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 2.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 0.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 3.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 1.0% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.