Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.02 and last traded at $9.10. Approximately 8,540 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 10,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.
Intchains Group Trading Up 3.4 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $538.42 million and a PE ratio of -551.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average is $7.45.
Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Intchains Group had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intchains Group
About Intchains Group
Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips and ancillary software and hardware for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. It serves distributors, companies, and individuals. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Intchains Group
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- Upstart’s worrying short interest could set off a quick rally
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Macy’s buy-out signals deep value in the retail sector
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Central Garden & Pet
Receive News & Ratings for Intchains Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intchains Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.