Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.02 and last traded at $9.10. Approximately 8,540 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 10,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

Intchains Group Trading Up 3.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $538.42 million and a PE ratio of -551.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average is $7.45.

Get Intchains Group alerts:

Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Intchains Group had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intchains Group

About Intchains Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Intchains Group stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Intchains Group Limited ( NASDAQ:ICG Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

(Get Free Report)

Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips and ancillary software and hardware for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. It serves distributors, companies, and individuals. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intchains Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intchains Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.