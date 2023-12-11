First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 636,538 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 606,835 shares.The stock last traded at $176.56 and had previously closed at $175.62.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

