Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,935,682 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 2,682,644 shares.The stock last traded at $4.17 and had previously closed at $4.19.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Nomura in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nomura had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Nomura during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Nomura by 42.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in Nomura during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Nomura by 109.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,786 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nomura during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

