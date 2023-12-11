ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Sets New 1-Year High at $58.33

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.33 and last traded at $58.27, with a volume of 19367 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.63.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.93.

Get ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HACK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 98,060.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,055,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050,100 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 219.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 380,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,490,000 after purchasing an additional 261,295 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,991,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,912,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,828,000.

About ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.