Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,252,284 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 314% from the previous session’s volume of 544,214 shares.The stock last traded at $16.86 and had previously closed at $16.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

METC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark raised their target price on Ramaco Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ramaco Resources from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.22.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Ramaco Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Insider Activity at Ramaco Resources

In other Ramaco Resources news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 44,276 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $805,380.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 737,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,422,983.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ramaco Resources news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 44,276 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $805,380.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 737,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,422,983.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Yorktown Ix Associates Llc sold 16,680 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $303,409.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,120,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,389,371.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,536,705 shares of company stock valued at $26,472,810 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 451,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 160,734 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

