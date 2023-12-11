iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Sets New 12-Month High at $101.67

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $101.67 and last traded at $101.66, with a volume of 191874 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.44.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.23 and its 200 day moving average is $96.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOT. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,597,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,262,000 after purchasing an additional 695,295 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 492,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,732,000 after purchasing an additional 328,186 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 744,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,868,000 after purchasing an additional 263,097 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,285,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 412,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,377,000 after purchasing an additional 179,594 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

