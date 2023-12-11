iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Hits New 12-Month High at $43.80

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.80 and last traded at $43.75, with a volume of 21060 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.28.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.34 and a 200-day moving average of $38.50. The firm has a market cap of $684.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning increased its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 149.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 13,247 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 11,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 39.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 71,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 20,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

