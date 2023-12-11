Investmark Advisory Group LLC Invests $205,000 in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Investmark Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 60,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.6% in the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 125,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after acquiring an additional 29,415 shares in the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 77,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Brandywine Trust Co. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,494,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,427,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,931,000 after purchasing an additional 278,156 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VEA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.33. 1,611,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,254,133. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $47.81. The company has a market capitalization of $113.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.21.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

