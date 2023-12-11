Investmark Advisory Group LLC Has $218,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Investmark Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 27,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $246,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 88,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 10,025 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 24,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 490,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,963,000 after buying an additional 115,896 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,240,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,892,590. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.29. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $72.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

