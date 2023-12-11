Investment Management Corp of Ontario Sells 17,476 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario decreased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 64.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 17,476 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,035,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,729,067,000 after acquiring an additional 634,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,644,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,221,897,000 after purchasing an additional 190,412 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,816,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,636,842,000 after purchasing an additional 353,521 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 21.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,535,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,297,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Sandler Companies decreased their price objective on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.26.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $340.20. 316,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,201,734. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $340.67. The company has a market cap of $213.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $315.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.15.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

Accenture announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at $48,816,308.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at $48,816,308.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total value of $2,832,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,442,864.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

