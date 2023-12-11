KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd Sells 17,334 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,174 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 17,334 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 9.0% of KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $51,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Visa by 107,990.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $474,634,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,779,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,912,205 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $30,139,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070,682 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Visa by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,133,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,605,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Visa by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,239,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,874,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,960 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,111 shares of company stock valued at $21,714,049. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on V shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.48.

Get Our Latest Report on Visa

Visa Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:V traded up $0.96 on Monday, hitting $256.70. The stock had a trading volume of 559,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,940,003. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.13 and a 52 week high of $257.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $243.08 and its 200 day moving average is $238.76. The company has a market cap of $471.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.