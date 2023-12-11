CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Hits $0.0523

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0523 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $42.17 million and approximately $3.54 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005314 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00017025 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,055.33 or 1.00103312 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00011086 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00009985 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003712 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, "CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05406689 USD and is down -6.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $5,059,853.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/."

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

