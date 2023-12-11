Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $71.60

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Bitcoin Latinum has a total market capitalization of $76.81 million and $71.60 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Latinum token can now be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00002118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Latinum has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Bitcoin Latinum

Bitcoin Latinum’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. The official website for Bitcoin Latinum is www.bitcoinlatinum.com. Bitcoin Latinum’s official message board is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.

Bitcoin Latinum Token Trading

