Nano Market Capitalization Achieves $110.72 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 11th. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $0.83 or 0.00002026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nano has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $110.72 million and approximately $2.93 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,012.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.27 or 0.00178643 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $228.99 or 0.00558332 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00009441 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.02 or 0.00409666 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00048196 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.28 or 0.00117709 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

