Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 1.8% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 84,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,948,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 458.8% in the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 15,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after buying an additional 12,430 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 7,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,783,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE LMT opened at $451.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $112.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $508.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $441.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $445.36.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on LMT. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lockheed Martin

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.