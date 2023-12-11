Invenio Wealth Partners LLC Invests $761,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Invenio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Invenio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,124,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $585,108,000 after buying an additional 50,291,574 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 10,769,881 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 293.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783,166 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,715,853,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905,332 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $186.68. 7,759,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,668,449. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.90. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

