18,790 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Purchased by Incline Global Management LLC

Incline Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,000. Alibaba Group accounts for about 0.4% of Incline Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $206,404,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.48. 8,208,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,480,182. The company has a market capitalization of $181.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $70.08 and a 12-month high of $121.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.67.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

A number of analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.20.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

