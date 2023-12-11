Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Investment Management Corp of Ontario

Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 293,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,186 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 0.5% of Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 559.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Pfizer from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.52. The stock had a trading volume of 9,199,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,082,066. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.30 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.36. The company has a market cap of $161.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

