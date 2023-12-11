Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,269 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 0.4% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Tesla by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $55,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Tesla by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $19,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $3.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $239.89. The stock had a trading volume of 44,532,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,338,172. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $762.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,638,596.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,638,596.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,222 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,898. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

