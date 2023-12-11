Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Ironvine Capital Partners LLC

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 2.6% of Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $21,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 39.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Danaher from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.07.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $218.43. The company had a trading volume of 304,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,199,607. The stock has a market cap of $161.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $249.59.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

