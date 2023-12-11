900,000 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Acquired by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 900,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,780,000. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 0.5% of Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,230,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,065,827. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $122.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.49.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.47%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

