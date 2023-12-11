Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,995,000. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.4% of Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,707,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 5.9% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 12.9% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total value of $1,652,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,865.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total value of $1,652,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,865.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at $15,496,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 520,776 shares of company stock worth $200,842,951. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $2.87 on Monday, reaching $415.03. 608,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,630,613. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $396.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $394.64. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $336.43 and a 12 month high of $418.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $389.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.