Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,700,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $167,130,000. iShares MSCI Japan ETF makes up about 1.2% of Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 1.27% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,462,000 after acquiring an additional 27,428 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 25,415 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 89,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares during the last quarter. Wit LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,797,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,513,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,037,141. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $53.27 and a twelve month high of $64.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.