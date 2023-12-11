UniBot (UNIBOT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $15.94 Million

UniBot (UNIBOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. One UniBot token can currently be bought for $55.10 or 0.00134353 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UniBot has a total market cap of $55.10 million and $15.94 million worth of UniBot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UniBot has traded down 10% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UniBot Profile

UniBot’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. The official message board for UniBot is medium.com/@uniboteth. The official website for UniBot is unibot.app. UniBot’s official Twitter account is @teamunibot.

UniBot Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBot (UNIBOT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UniBot has a current supply of 1,000,000. The last known price of UniBot is 54.61494673 USD and is down -10.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $15,923,647.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unibot.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniBot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniBot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniBot using one of the exchanges listed above.

