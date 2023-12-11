Komodo One Day Volume Tops $3.32 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 11th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $36.77 million and approximately $3.32 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Komodo has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000659 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00072849 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00040746 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00024218 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

