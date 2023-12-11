Analyzing Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) & LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU)

Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHF – Get Free Report) and LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.5% of Orbia Advance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of LSB Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of LSB Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Orbia Advance and LSB Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orbia Advance N/A N/A N/A LSB Industries 14.27% 19.09% 7.38%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orbia Advance 0 0 0 0 N/A LSB Industries 0 3 3 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Orbia Advance and LSB Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

LSB Industries has a consensus target price of $13.86, indicating a potential upside of 53.97%. Given LSB Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LSB Industries is more favorable than Orbia Advance.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Orbia Advance and LSB Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orbia Advance N/A N/A N/A $0.08 23.25 LSB Industries $694.75 million 0.96 $230.35 million $1.27 7.08

LSB Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Orbia Advance. LSB Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orbia Advance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

LSB Industries beats Orbia Advance on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orbia Advance

Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluorinated, polymer, and connectivity sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, agricultural and greenhouse projects, digital farming technologies, and related services; and connectivity solutions, including conduits, cable-in conduit, and other HDPE products and solutions. It also provides water delivering solutions for drinking water supply, sanitation, and urban water resilience; fluorine and downstream products, comprising fluorspar mine and produces intermediates, refrigerants, and propellants for used in automotive, infrastructure, semiconductor, health, medicine, climate control, food cold chain, energy storage, computing, and telecommunications applications; and general and specialty resins, PVC, and compounds and additives for stabilizers and plasticizers, as well as compounds formulated from polyolefin, thermoplastic polyurethane, and thermoplastic elastomer polymers for various applications. The company was formerly known as Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V. and changed its name to Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. in August 2019. Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About LSB Industries

LSB Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications. It also offers high purity and commercial grade ammonia, high purity ammonium nitrate, sulfuric acids, mixed nitrating acids, carbon dioxide, and diesel exhaust fluids, as well as concentrated, and blended and regular nitric acids for various applications, including semi-conductor and polyurethane intermediates; pulp and paper, alum, water treatment, metals, and vanadium processing; power plant emissions abatement, water treatment, refrigerants, and metals processing; exhaust stream additive, and horticulture/greenhouse applications; and refrigeration. In addition, the company provides industrial grade ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and HDAN solutions for ammonium nitrate fuel oil and specialty emulsions for mining, surface mining, quarries, and construction applications. It sells its products through distributors, as well as directly to end customers in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and the Caribbean. The company serves to the agricultural, industrial, and mining markets. LSB Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

