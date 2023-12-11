Rune Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $114,974.71 (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 11th. One Rune token can now be bought for about $5.86 or 0.00014289 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rune has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. Rune has a market capitalization of $114,974.71 and approximately $233,218.78 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rune Token Profile

Rune’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com. The official website for Rune is rune.game. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 6.17559247 USD and is down -2.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $247,723.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

