General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Raised to $148.00 at Citigroup

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $135.00 to $148.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GE. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.86.

GE stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $120.27. 1,103,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,758,887. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. General Electric has a 52 week low of $59.57 and a 52 week high of $123.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Motco increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

