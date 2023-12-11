Citigroup Increases nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Price Target to $64.00

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Citigroup from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NVT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on nVent Electric from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NVT

nVent Electric Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NVT traded up $1.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.75. 336,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,549. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.86. nVent Electric has a 52 week low of $36.70 and a 52 week high of $58.98. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other nVent Electric news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $110,385.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,421.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,908,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,556,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,142 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $65,666,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,952,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,534 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 3,911.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,315,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,000 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About nVent Electric

(Get Free Report)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.